A Table For Two Season 2 Episode 11 PROMO: Rasika Dugal opens up to Ira Dubey on finally getting to dance on screen while Akshay Oberoi reflects on his series of flops

Madam Chief Minister trailer: Richa Chadha comes across as cross between Sonia Gandhi and a Dalit leader in this confusing political promo

High trailer: Akshay Oberoi, Ranvir Shorey, Shweta Basu Prasad's drug-fuelled trailer is mysterious but needed more 'magic'

Akshay Oberoi: In films, you get work on the basis of box office, while in web series, you get work because of your talent [Exclusive]

Dil Bekarar teaser: Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi’s nostalgic ride to the 80s promises love, twists and a lot of drama

Pankaj Sabnani   |    November 8, 2021 4:05 PM IST

The makers of Dil Bekarar have dropped its teaser. Directed by Habib Faisal, the web series stars Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi. Set in the 1980s, it seems like a nostalgic ride to the good old days. Based on the novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls, it tracks an eccentric family of the Thakurs. Have a look:

