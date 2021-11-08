Dil Bekarar teaser: Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi’s nostalgic ride to the 80s promises love, twists and a lot of drama

Directed by Habib Faisal, Dil Bekarar stars Raj Babbar, Poonam Dhillon, Sahher Bambba and Akshay Oberoi. Set in the 1980s, it seems like a nostalgic ride to the good old days. It is based on the novel Those Pricey Thakur Girls.

Pankaj Sabnani | November 8, 2021 4:05 PM IST