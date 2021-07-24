videos

Enemy teaser: Vishal and Arya lock horns in this action-packed thriller which promises to be a visual extravaganza

Arya and Vishal's Enemy also features Prakash Raj ,Thambi Ramaiah , Karunakaran , Mamta Mohandas and Mirnalini Ravi in key roles.

Ganesh Aaglave   |    July 24, 2021 6:46 PM IST

And the teaser of Vishal and Arya starrer Enemy is finally out and it promises to take you on an action-packed ride. Right from its first frame, the teaser keeps you hooked with the thumping BGM of Sam CS adding the perfect punch. The promo also hints that the film will release in the month of September. Directed by Anand Shankar, the film also features Prakash Raj ,Thambi Ramaiah , Karunakaran , Mamta Mohandas and Mirnalini Ravi in key roles. It is produced by S Vinod Kumar and the music is composed by Thaman S. So, have you liked the teaser of Enemy? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

