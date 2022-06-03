videos

Aashram 4 official teaser: Baba Nirala faces his toughest challenge yet as Pammi returns to play havoc on his Swarg

Aashram 3 releases on MX Player today and the makers have already teased the audience in what is in store for them beyond the latest season, in Aashram 4.

Janhvi Sharma   |    June 3, 2022 1:21 PM IST

Aashram 3 starring Bobby Deol, Esha Gupta, Aaditi Pohankar, Chandan Roy Sanyal amongst others is here. It's once again time that the gates of Baba Nirala's Swarg will open to 'blind' devotees. However, before you even begin streaming the new season on MX Player, Prakash Jha has dropped a glimpse of that lies beyond Aashram 3. The official teaser of Aashram 4 shows Pammi (Aaditi) returning to Babaji's Aashram. Waise toh, Baba jaane har mann ki baat. But he is unaware of what Pammi has planned and what she aims to do once inside his Swarg. Watch the teaser to know what we are talking about and feel the excitement.

