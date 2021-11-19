The trailer of Abhishek Bachchan starrer Bob Biswas is out and it will leave you puzzled for sure.

The trailer of starrer Bob Biswas is out and it will leave you puzzled for sure. In the trailer, Abhishek Bachchan is seen playing the role of Bob Biswas who has lost his memory and does not remember that he was a hired assassin once. Bob is once again hired to kill someone and then he starts questioning his actions. The trailer also hints that Bob might be lying about his condition of having memory loss. The film is all set to premiere on Zee5 on December 3. The film is produced by ’s Red Chillies Entertainment and ’s Bound Script Production.