Shivani Pawaskar   |    November 30, 2021 9:56 AM IST

83 trailer out now: Finally! Ranveer Singh starrer Kabir Khan's biographical drama's trailer is out now. And it has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it. Yes, you read that right. The movie literally transcends you back in the time and help you relieve the historic win of the Indian Cricket Team at Lord's during the 1983 World Cup. 83's trailer perfectly captures the then prejudice against the Indian team, the teams' struggle and how despite loads of obstacles the boys went on to create history for India. Ranveer Singh's squad includes Saqib Saleem, Pankaj Tripathi, Boman Irani, Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, Jiiva, Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare. Deepika Padukone's appearance as Kapil's wife Romi Dev is also endearing.

The trailer looks lit and evokes nostalgia like never before even if you weren't born at that time. 83 releases on 24th December 2021 in the cinemas near you.

