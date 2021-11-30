83 trailer out now: Watch Ranveer Singh and his team recreate the Indian Cricket Team's historic World Cup win at the Lord's in 1983.

83 trailer out now: Finally! starrer Kabir Khan's biographical drama's trailer is out now. And it has BLOCKBUSTER written all over it. Yes, you read that right. The movie literally transcends you back in the time and help you relieve the historic win of the Indian Cricket Team at Lord's during the 1983 World Cup. 83's trailer perfectly captures the then prejudice against the Indian team, the teams' struggle and how despite loads of obstacles the boys went on to create history for India. Ranveer Singh's squad includes , , , Harrdy Sandhu, Ammy Virk, , Sahil Khattar, Chirag Patil and Adinath Kothare. 's appearance as Kapil's wife Romi Dev is also endearing.

The trailer looks lit and evokes nostalgia like never before even if you weren't born at that time. 83 releases on 24th December 2021 in the cinemas near you.