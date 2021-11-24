Watch Atrangi Re trailer starring Sara Ali Khan, Dhanush and Akshay Kumar. Aanand L Rai's Atrangi Re is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December.

Few Directors in Bollywood capture the small-town essence quite as Aanand L. Rai does, and this time, with Atrangi Re, he seems to have outdone himself. Revolving around the theme of forced marriages (not arranged), and seem to imbue the ethos of the unwitting couple to the hilt – the former coming across as a young in albeit with a pinpoint North-Indian accent and the latter giving glimpses of being the surprise package. And when enters the fray, you feel like a superstar has made his entry, from whereon the trailer goes into the full magical mould, somewhat like a desi version of the Oscar-winning La La Land. Watch the Atrangi Re trailer above. Atrangi Re is set to release on Disney+ Hotstar on 24th December.