Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer is out now featuring Saif Ali Khan, Rani Mukerji, Sharvari Wagh and Siddhant Chaturvedi. Watch Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer here:

The makers of Bunty Aur Babli 2 dropped the trailer of the crime comedy movie. , Saif Ali Khan, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Vagh starrer is said to be spiritual sequel to the 2005 film. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is produced by under the banner of Yash Raj Films. The teaser had impressed a lot of people. And now it's time for the audience to watch the trailer. Bunty Aur Babli 2 trailer begins with the story of real Bunty and Babli aka Saif and Rani. The two have long since left the con-business and are doting parents to a young son. However, the police kidnap them after the news of Bunty Aur Babli conning the people in broad daylight surfaces. The OG Bunty Aur Babli claim to be innocent. And there enter the new Bunty Aur Babli 2 jodi, Siddhant and Sharvari. They don various getups and fool others, making money and thriving on the thrill. The older Bunty Aur Babli decide to take revenge on them and get them arrested. But will they be able to outsmart the new generation of Bunty Aur Babli?

The trailer is packed with punches and action and it's fun to watch. Sharvari and Siddhant's loads of getup will impress you too. Bunty Aur Babli 2 is directed by debutante Varun V Sharma. Apart from the four leads, Bunty Aur Babli 2 also stars , Yashpal Sharma to name a few. The film was delayed due to the second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. it is scheduled for a release on 19th November 2021. OG Bunty Aur Babli lovers would miss . .