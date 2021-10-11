videos

Watch Next

Trailers

Hum Do Hamare Do teaser: Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Sanon look impressive in this film about adoption with a twist

Entertainment News

Ayushmann Khurrana roots for brother Aparshkati's Helmet in the cutest and fun way possible – Watch

Videos

OMG! Helmet star Aparshakti Khurana shares real life incident of purchasing a condom for the first time [Exclusive]

Videos

Watch Out: Deepika Padukone's Trendy Airport Look to Akshay Kumar's Floral Print Attire | Watch Video

Hum Do Hamare Do Trailer: Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s family entertainer promises a quirky tale of love and adoption but with a ‘twist’

Starring Rajkummar, Kriti, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Hum Do Hamare Do will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 29, 2021.

BollywoodLife   |    October 11, 2021 11:56 AM IST

The trailer of Rajkummar Rao, Kriti Sanon’s family entertainer Hum Do Hamare Do is finally out and it promises a fun and quirky tale of love and adoption but with a ‘twist’. Rajkummar and Kriti play love birds who are all set to get married but Rajkummar has to first find the ‘perfect’ family before he ties the knot with Kriti. Thus begins the hunt for the perfect parents, played by Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah. The film, all set to start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 29, 2021, promises to be a family entertainer. It is directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by Dinesh Vijan, watch the trailer to know what to expect from this fun love story.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all