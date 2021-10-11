Starring Rajkummar, Kriti, Paresh Rawal, Ratna Pathak Shah, Aparshakti Khurana, Hum Do Hamare Do will start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 29, 2021.

The trailer of , ’s family entertainer Hum Do Hamare Do is finally out and it promises a fun and quirky tale of love and adoption but with a ‘twist’. Rajkummar and Kriti play love birds who are all set to get married but Rajkummar has to first find the ‘perfect’ family before he ties the knot with Kriti. Thus begins the hunt for the perfect parents, played by Paresh Rawal and . The film, all set to start streaming on Disney Plus Hotstar from October 29, 2021, promises to be a family entertainer. It is directed by Abhishek Jain and produced by , watch the trailer to know what to expect from this fun love story.