Ghani teaser: Varun Tej packs a powerful ‘punch’ as he plays a boxer on a mission

Varun Tej is seen training hard in the teaser. Also starring Jagapathi Babu, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra, Ghani is directed by Kiran Korrapati.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    November 15, 2021 2:38 PM IST

The makers of Ghani have released its teaser. In the teaser we get to see glimpses of a boxer played by Varun Tej. We can see his character training hard. Also starring Jagapathi Babu, Suniel Shetty and Naveen Chandra, the film is directed by Kiran Korrapati. Ram Charan has given his voice as the narrator. Have a look at the trailer and let us know your thoughts.

