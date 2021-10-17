The makers of The Batman was released a couple of hours ago. Robert Pattinson stepped into the role of the DC superhero with finesse. Check out The Batman trailer here:

The trailer of The Batman starring was dropped recently. And boy, oh boy! It's such an action extravaganza. And not just that, Robert fits the bill of the DC superhero quite well. Only this time, Batman is out there for vengeance. His aggression and action are on point. Talking about The Batman trailer, it begins with an arrest and a call to the saviour, the superhero. Batman faces a lot of hurdles and challenges which adds to his anger and aggression. He meets Catwoman, played by Zoe Kravitz. The trailer is packed with some high-octane action sequences and also violence. Robert Pattinson as the dashing superhero looks BOMB as opposed to his human avatar, Bruce Wayne.

In The Batman trailer, we also catch glimpses of who plays Alfred Pennyworth, Batman's butler and mentor. This will surely leave all the DC fans excited. Directed by Matt Reeves, the movie releases on 4th March 2022.