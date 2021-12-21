In Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts trailer: Not just Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, but also Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter and more will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter.

The 20-year-old legacy will be relieved over the New Year's as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger along with other wizards and witches will make their Return To Hogwarts! Potterheads, you would have been waiting for this day for a long time now. Ever since they announced the Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts, a celebration of one of the most-loved fantasy films. , , , Matthew Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, , Jason Issacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright and more will reminisce their journey of shooting for the 8-parts of the Harry Potter franchise. Chris Columbus, David Yates, Alfonso Cuaron and Mike Newell will be there too.

Daniel, Emma, Rupert get emotional on meeting the cast back again. However, it's more of a merry reunion with more laughter and memories being shared.