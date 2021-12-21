videos

Watch Next

Videos

Exclusive: Sanam Saeed, Meenu Gaur, Sarwat Gilani On Qatil Haseenao Ke Naam, Set Secrets And More | Watch

Videos

Sara Ali Khan wants THESE 4 actors to be in her Swayamwar; 3 of them are MARRIED

Videos

Salman Khan announces Bajrangi Bhaijaan 2, sequel of the movie to be written by SS Rajamouli's father KV Vijayendra Prasad | Watch

Videos

Bigg Boss 15: Rakhi's husband Ritesh along with Rajiv Adatia eliminated, Salman Khan scolds Ritesh, Watch

Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts TRAILER: Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and more begin the 20-year-old legacy of nostalgia

In Harry Potter Return to Hogwarts trailer: Not just Emma Watson, Daniel Radcliffe and Rupert Grint, but also Ralph Fiennes, Robbie Coltrane, Helena Bonham Carter and more will celebrate the 20th anniversary of Harry Potter.

Shivani Pawaskar   |    December 21, 2021 1:22 PM IST

The 20-year-old legacy will be relieved over the New Year's as Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger along with other wizards and witches will make their Return To Hogwarts! Potterheads, you would have been waiting for this day for a long time now. Ever since they announced the Harry Potter Return To Hogwarts, a celebration of one of the most-loved fantasy films. Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson, Rupert Grint, Matthew Lewis, Helena Bonham Carter, Robbie Coltrane, Ralph Fiennes, Jason Issacs, Gary Oldman, James Phelps, Oliver Phelps, Tom Felton, Mark Williams, Bonnie Wright and more will reminisce their journey of shooting for the 8-parts of the Harry Potter franchise. Chris Columbus, David Yates, Alfonso Cuaron and Mike Newell will be there too.

Daniel, Emma, Rupert get emotional on meeting the cast back again. However, it's more of a merry reunion with more laughter and memories being shared.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all