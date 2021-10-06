Hum Do Hamare Do also stars Paresh Rawal and Ratna Pathak Shah and is directed by Abhishek Jain. It seems the film's plot has the potential to be a conversation starter.

The first teaser of and starrer film has been released by its makers. The 50-second clip reveals the film’s main plot which is about adopting parents. The film also stars Paresh Rawal and and is directed by Abhishek Jain. It seems the film’s plot has the potential to be a conversation starter. Have a look at the teaser and let us know what you all think.