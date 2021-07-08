videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3: Will Ishwari be the reason behind Dev and Sonakshi's fractured relationship? watch video

Entertainment News

Anupamaa's Rupali Ganguly singing Kishore Kumar's song is PURE MAGIC, but her VIDEO will remind you of Shaheer Sheikh's Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke

Entertainment News

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: ‘It was like Friends Reunion,’ Prerna Panwar talks about the first shoot day of the new season

Videos

From Shaheer Sheikh to Dheeraj Dhoopar: The first job and paychecks of these 5 TV celebs will BLOW YOUR MIND – watch video

Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: ‘It was hate at first sight,’ Dev and Sonakshi give a quick recap of how their relationship has progressed through the years

In a new promo, we can see Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes talking about how Dev and Sonakshi's relationship has progressed through the years. It is quite candid and will give you a fair idea about what you can expect from the show in the new season.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    July 8, 2021 1:38 PM IST

Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi 3 will begin from July 12. If you have not seen the previous seasons or want to get a quick recap, Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes are here to help. In a new promo, we can see them talking about how Dev and Sonakshi's relationship has progressed through the years. It is quite candid and will give you a fair idea about what you can expect from the show in the new season. Have a look.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all