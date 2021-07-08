Kuch Rang Pyar Ke Aise Bhi 3: ‘It was hate at first sight,’ Dev and Sonakshi give a quick recap of how their relationship has progressed through the years

In a new promo, we can see Shaheer Sheikh and Erica Fernandes talking about how Dev and Sonakshi's relationship has progressed through the years. It is quite candid and will give you a fair idea about what you can expect from the show in the new season.

Pankaj Sabnani | July 8, 2021 1:38 PM IST