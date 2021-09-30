Raashi Khanna and Arya starrer Aranmanai 3's trailer is now out. Check out the trailer here:

Arya and Raashi Khanna starrer Aranmanai 3's trailer is out now and it's a total spookfest. The trailer begins with the story of a spirit that is haunting a palatial palace. A young girl knows the existence of the spirit but doesn't mind it as the spirit does not harm anyone. However, as time passes, the spirit gets violent. Raashi Khanna plays the grown-up girl who knows about the spirit. Arya plays the guy who falls head-over-heels in love with Raashi's character. He helps her with the exorcism of the spirit. Aranmanai 3 is packed with spooky elements and a fair few punches (comedy scenes).

Aranmanai 3 also stars Andreah Jeremiah, , Sakshi Agarwal, Yogi Babu, , , Vivek to name a few. The film is the third one in the franchise. Aranmanai 3 was scheduled to release in May this year but was postponed due to the covid-19 pandemic.