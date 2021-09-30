videos

Most Eligible Bachelor Trailer: Pooja Hegde-Akhil Akkineni's chemistry will leave you impatient for the rom-com

Most Eligible Bachelor starring Akhil Akkineni and Pooja Hegde is out. And it looks really promising.

Shivani Pawaskar   |    September 30, 2021 7:13 PM IST

Finally, the trailer of Most Eligible Bachelor was released today. The trailer looks very promising. Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni are paired opposite each other in this rom-com by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Akhil plays Harsha, a Bachelor who is looking for the right partner. He meets a lot of prospective brides but falls for Pooja's Vibha, a stand-up comedian in Most Eligible Bachelor. The story is laced with romance, drama, tears and more. Pooja and Akhi;'s chemistry is a treat for the eyes and will leave you impatient for the release of the movie. Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennele Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari to name a few.

Most Eligible Bachelor was in the making for a long time. The release of the film was delayed for numerous reasons and finally, Akhil and Pooja's fans will get to see the film. The trailer looks promising indeed.

