Finally, the trailer of Most Eligible Bachelor was released today. The trailer looks very promising. and are paired opposite each other in this rom-com by Bommarillu Bhaskar. Akhil plays Harsha, a Bachelor who is looking for the right partner. He meets a lot of prospective brides but falls for Pooja's Vibha, a stand-up comedian in Most Eligible Bachelor. The story is laced with romance, drama, tears and more. Pooja and Akhi;'s chemistry is a treat for the eyes and will leave you impatient for the release of the movie. Most Eligible Bachelor also stars Eesha Rebba, Aamani, , Vennele Kishore, Jayaprakash, Pragathi, Amit Tiwari to name a few.

Most Eligible Bachelor was in the making for a long time. The release of the film was delayed for numerous reasons and finally, Akhil and Pooja's fans will get to see the film. The trailer looks promising indeed.