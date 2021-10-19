The makers of Manzoor Dil, a new romantic melody featuring Arunita Kanjilal and Pawandeep Rajan, have dropped a teaser of the same. Manzoor Dil comes out on 23rd October.

Indian Idol 12 contestants Pawandeep Rajan and Arunita Kanjilal are coming up with another romantic track. Called Manzoor Dil, the makers have touted it to be the "romantic melody of the year." A couple of minutes ago, they dropped the teaser of Manzoor Dil and boy, it does live up to the words. Arunita and Pawandeep's chemistry in this new music video is just amazing. It begins with Pawandeep going down on his knees and proposing to Arunita. She gladly accepts and thence begins the journey of their love. In just 24- seconds, Arunita and Pawandeep captured your attention and leaves you wanting more.

Describing the song, the makers wrote, "When you’re in love – true love – you will absolutely feel that this person completes you and makes you the happiest when you are together." Manzoor Dil is composed by Pawandeep and Ashish Kulkarni. Arafat Mehmood has penned the lyrics. We wonder how Arudeep fans will react to this teaser. Manzoor Dil comes out on 23rd October.