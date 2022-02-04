Gangubai Kathiawadi trailer OUT: Alia Bhatt DELIVERS career best performance; Ajay Devgn marks a seeti-maar entry

Gangubai Kathiawadi aka Alia Bhatt is here to enthrall you all with her powerful performance. The trailer of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's magnum-opus that also stars Ajay Devgn is OUT now.