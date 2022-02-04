View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alia Bhatt ☀️ (@aliaabhatt)

The trailer of and -starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi helmed by is out now. The film is based on the life of Gangubai, a very popular madame who ruled the red light area of Kamathipura, in the 60s. Well, for all those who considered Raazi to be Alia Bhatt's career best performance so far, you were wrong. The actress has once again proved that is one of the best in town. From her dialogue delivery, mannerism to expressions - Alia has outshined her previous performances under Sanjay Leela Bhansali's direction. While she is the highlight, Ajay Devgn's entry is what we call the full-on Hero style dhamekadar entry that deserves several rounds of whistles. Coming down to music, Sanjay Leela Bhansali always makes sure to get the best. With Gangubai Kathiawadi, he has done the same. The background score will keep you hooked for a while. Given that it is an SLB movie, the sets are expected to be in their grandest form. However, Gangubai Kathiawadi, it feels that hangover is back! The trailer also depicts almost every part of the film leaving us wondering what more does the film has to offer. Well, we will only get to know on February 25, 2022.