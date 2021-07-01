Hungama 2 trailer: Shilpa Shetty, Paresh Rawal, Meezaan and Pranitha Subhash promise to take you on the craziest laughter riot with Priyadarshan's signature style

In Priyadarshan's Hungama 2, Shilpa Shetty plays the role of Paresh Rawal's wife. The film also features Pranitha Subhash and Meezaan in key roles.

The trailer of Hungama 2 is finally out and we are more than happy to see the trademark signature film of ace director . Talking about the promo, the hilarious film rides high on the comic timing of Paresh Rawal, Tiku Talsania, , Johny Lever and others with Meezaan, and blending perfectly in the film. Looking at the promo, we can definitely say that Hungama 2 will take you on the craziest laughter riot. Well, the not to forget the moves of Shilpa Shetty in the revamped version of Chura Ke Dil Mera, which promises to be one of the highlights of the film. Hungama 2 will premiere on July 23 on Disney + Hotstar.