Kapil Sharma and Akshay Kumar reveal the truth about Katrina Kaif's wedding with Vicky Kaushal

Sooryavanshi song Tip Tip: Katrina Kaif sizzles and serenades Akshay Kumar in this bang on recreation of the 90s hit rain song

Sooryavanshi: Akshay Kumar thanks fans for bringing 'joy and prosperity back in the film industry' with a goofy video

'Vicky bhaiya dekh rahe hai' say fans as Akshay Kumar poses romantically with Katrina Kaif on The Kapil Sharma Show

Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser: The Uri star keeps his 'JOSH HIGH' as he faces sharks and his secret biggest fear

Russel D'Silva   |    November 10, 2021 5:41 PM IST

Bear Grylls is making it a habit to get Indian moviestars as a part of his Into the Wild special episodes. After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, his next celebrity guest will be Vicky Kaushal, and the teaser for the special Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal episode has already dropped, with the Uri star offering a glimpse of how he needs to keep his 'josh high' (yes, he also says as much) in order to face sharks, crabs stuck on his foot, eating said crabs in the raw and also his secret biggest fear. Watch the Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser above...

