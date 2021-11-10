The teaser for the special Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal episode has dropped, with the Uri star offering a glimpse of how he needs to keep his 'josh high' (yes, he also says as much) in order to face sharks, crabs stuck on his foot, eating said crabs in the raw and also his secret biggest fear
Bear Grylls is making it a habit to get Indian moviestars as a part of his Into the Wild special episodes. After Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn, his next celebrity guest will be Vicky Kaushal, and the teaser for the special Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal episode has already dropped, with the Uri star offering a glimpse of how he needs to keep his 'josh high' (yes, he also says as much) in order to face sharks, crabs stuck on his foot, eating said crabs in the raw and also his secret biggest fear. Watch the Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser above...