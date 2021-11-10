Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal teaser: The Uri star keeps his 'JOSH HIGH' as he faces sharks and his secret biggest fear

The teaser for the special Into the Wild with Bear Grylls and Vicky Kaushal episode has dropped, with the Uri star offering a glimpse of how he needs to keep his 'josh high' (yes, he also says as much) in order to face sharks, crabs stuck on his foot, eating said crabs in the raw and also his secret biggest fear

Russel D'Silva | November 10, 2021 5:41 PM IST