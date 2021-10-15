Suriya shines as a lawyer in the official teaser of Jai Bhim. The show stars an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose

The official teaser of the much-awaited courtroom drama Jai Bhim is out now. Headlined by Suriya and starring an ensemble cast of actors like Prakash Raj, Rao Ramesh, Rajisha Vijayan, Manikandan and Lijo Mol Jose, Jai Bhim is set to release on the streaming service this Diwali in Tamil and Telugu, on 2nd November, 2021 across 240 countries and territories. The teaser sets the tone for a highly engrossing and intense narrative, laid out in a hard-hitting and heartwarming drama.