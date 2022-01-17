videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Jersey star Shahid Kapoor CRIBS about shooting with kids in this UNCENSORED clip - watch video

Entertainment News

Kapil Sharma CRIBS about paying Rs 9 lakh for his drunk tweet to PM Narendra Modi – watch video

Interviews

Bob Biswas actor Abhishek Bachchan recommends movies and web series to watch now on OTT platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime, ZEE5 [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Interviews

BREAKING! Kartik Aaryan opens up on Freddy's unique concept and release; says, 'My fans are in for a treat' [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Kapil Sharma - I’m not done yet: Ace Comedian REVEALS hilarious moment of how he proposed wife Ginni – watch video

Ahead of the release of Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet releases on Netflix, a short promo from the standup comedy special has been dropped, where the ace comedian and wife Ginni Chatrath exchange some fun banter

Russel D'Silva   |    January 17, 2022 12:41 PM IST

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet releases on Netflix on 28th January. Ahead of the release, a short promo from the standup comedy special has been dropped, where the ace comedian recalls the hilarious tale of how he proposed his wife, Ginni Chatrath. India’s comedy king Kapil Sharma is gearing up for his OTT debut on Netflix with the much awaited special, Kapil Sharma - I’m Not Done Yet, and the raw version of himself that he promises to share in the act, especially his relationship, is said to make him more admirable than he already is. The new clip released by Netflix, showcasing the fun banter between the comedian and his wife, Ginni, is certain to leave you in splits and make you all the more excited for Kapil Sharma I’m Not Done Yet. Watch it above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all