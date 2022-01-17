Ahead of the release of Kapil Sharma: I'm Not Done Yet releases on Netflix, a short promo from the standup comedy special has been dropped, where the ace comedian and wife Ginni Chatrath exchange some fun banter

Kapil Sharma: I’m Not Done Yet releases on Netflix on 28th January. Ahead of the release, a short promo from the standup comedy special has been dropped, where the ace comedian recalls the hilarious tale of how he proposed his wife, Ginni Chatrath. India’s comedy king is gearing up for his OTT debut on Netflix with the much awaited special, Kapil Sharma - I’m Not Done Yet, and the raw version of himself that he promises to share in the act, especially his relationship, is said to make him more admirable than he already is. The new clip released by Netflix, showcasing the fun banter between the comedian and his wife, Ginni, is certain to leave you in splits and make you all the more excited for Kapil Sharma I’m Not Done Yet. Watch it above...