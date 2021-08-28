videos

Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai trailer: Surbhi Jyoti, Jassie Gill look impressive in this romantic-comedy but late Surekha Sikri steals the show

Sanskruti Salunke   |    August 28, 2021 12:12 AM IST

The trailer of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is out now. This is Surbhi Jyoti's Bollywood debut opposite leading man and Punjabi munda, Jassie Gill. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Atul Srivastava and National Award winner and late actress Surekha Sikri in pivotal roles. The performance by Surbhi looks quite impressive in the romantic comedy while Jassie Gill too rocks it. However, the one who caught our attention was the last Surekha Sikri ji. Though she had a small presence in the trailer, her performance was just brilliant.

