The trailer of Kya Meri Sonam Gupta Bewafa Hai? is out now. This is Surbhi Jyoti's Bollywood debut opposite leading man and Punjabi munda, Jassie Gill. It also stars Vijay Raaz, Brijendra Kala, Atul Srivastava and National Award winner and late actress Surekha Sikri in pivotal roles. The performance by Surbhi looks quite impressive in the romantic comedy while Jassie Gill too rocks it. However, the one who caught our attention was the last Surekha Sikri ji. Though she had a small presence in the trailer, her performance was just brilliant.