Malik Trailer: Fahadh Faasil looks all set to blow us away with his intensity in this social drama

Urmimala Banerjee   |    July 6, 2021 2:35 PM IST

Fahadh Faasil fans are surely happy. The actor's film Joji, Kumbalangi Nights have been loved by people all over India. Fahadh Faasil's Malik trailer has come out now. The movie is a social drama. We can see him in an intense avatar. Mahesh Narayanan is the filmmaker. Malik was expected to come in theatres but the pandemic left the makers with no option. Fahadh Faasil wrote a long note about how he was disappointed about Malik not getting a theatrical release but was helpless due to the pandemic. The film is about Sulaiman Malik who gains prominence fighting corrupt politics. It is about encroachment of land in the coastal areas. Nimisha Sajayan and Joju George also play pivotal roles.

