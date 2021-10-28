Besides Ravii Dubey and Ravi Kishan, Matsya Kaand also stars Piyush Mishra, Zoya Afroz, Madhur Mittal, Rajesh Sharma and Naved Aslam, and is directed by Ajay Bhuyan

MX Player is all set to bring viewers the story of an honourable con artist – Matsya Thada (Ravii Dubey) who conducts his kaand with aptitude, intelligence, and charm rather than using his brawn. Notorious to have pulled off the most unique and biggest cons across the country, he always manages to slip past the cops as he moves from one job to the next. But fate throws him a new curveball when ACP Tejraj Singh ( ) is given the charge of Matsya’s case and wants to apprehend him at any cost. A cunning, ruthless and focused cop – ACP Tejraj’s biggest strength is that he can think just like his targets and he doesn’t fear going against the system to justify a means to the end. What follows is a cat and mouse chase with Matsya challenging ACP Tejraj to catch him if he can, making this an entertainment potboiler to watch out for. Besides Ravii Dubey and Ravi Kishan, Matsya Kaand also stars , Zoya Afroz, , Rajesh Sharma and . Directed by Ajay Bhuyan, it streams on MX Player from 18th November.