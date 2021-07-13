Mimi Trailer: Kriti Sanon-Pankaj Tripathi steal the show in this pregnancy drama laced with comedy and emotion

videos

Urmimala Banerjee   |    July 13, 2021 11:25 AM IST

Mimi that has Kriti Sanon and Pankaj Tripathi in main roles is finally releasing on Netflix. The trailer is out now. We can see Kriti Sanon as a free-spirited young girl who decides to become a surrogate mother. She is ably assisted by Pankaj Tripathi in her plan. The trailer has some sparkling comic moments that will instantly remind us of Luka Chuppi. Mimi is also directed by Laxman Utekar who made that film. Contrary to rumours, the film does not look at all like Juno. Kriti Sanon showcases a range of emotions while Pankaj Tripathi is effective as ever.

