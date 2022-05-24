Tom Cruise's Mission Impossible 7 also stars Ving Rhames, Simon Pegg, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff and Esai Morales. Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct

The long-awaited and long-delayed (due to COVID-19) Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning Part One trailer is finally here and while it promises all the daredevilry and heart-pounding moments we've come to know and love from Tom Cruise and the blockbuster action franchise, the marquee train stunt seems somewhat reminiscent of a similar flagship sequence form the first Mission Impossible, which kicked off the series to its glorious status back in 1996. Besides , Mission Impossible 7 also stars Ving Rhames, , Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, Hayley Atwell, Shea Whigham, Pom Klementieff, Esai Morales, Henry Czerny, Rob Delaney, Cary Elwes, Indira Varma, Mark Gatiss, Charles Parnell, Greg Tarzan Davis and Frederick Schmidt. Christopher McQuarrie returns to direct. Watch the Mission Impossible Dead Reckoning trailer above...