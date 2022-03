View this post on Instagram A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In a new promo of Naagin 6, we can see Pratha aka Tejaaawi Prakash taking on Rishabh aka Simba Nagpal. Both have a war of words. They are in wedding outfits. Fans are praising both the actors in the comments section. “Simba is killing it as #RishabhGujral,” read a comment. Wrote another user, “That smirk tho #TejasswiPrakash.” Another fan commented, “Rishabh v/s pratha ? ab ayega mazza.” Have a look at the video above. Also Read - Naagin 6 actress Tejasswi Prakash shares a cute picture with Karan Kundrra; her caption is on-point