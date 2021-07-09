Navarasa annoucement: Suriya, Vijay Sethupathi, Revathi, Parvathy Thiruvothu and others come together to express 9 emotions through 9 stories and we can already feel the GOOSEBUMPS

The release date of Mani Ratnam and Jayendra Panchapakesan's most anticipated web series, an anthology, Navarasa is out. Check out the streaming date of Navarasa starring ensemble cast below:

and Jayendra Panchapakesan have come together for an anthology series Navarasa and they recently dropped the announcement date teaser of the same a couple of hours ago. And boy oh boy! we are bowled over. The announcement teaser features several South stars expressing 9 different emotions in a single video. It has strong background music with no dialogues which will compel you to focus on the various expressions of the cast. And it will definitely give you goosebumps. Navarasa is a Netflix series that highlight 9 different emotions through 9 different stories. Each episode of Navarasa has been helmed by noted filmmakers from the south industry and it includes names like Rathindran R. Prasad, Arvind Swami, , Gautham Vasudev Menon, Sarjun KM, , Karthick Naren, , and Vasant.

The anthology series will stream on Netflix from 6th August 2021. The cast of Navarasa includes Manikuttan, , Parvathy Thiruvothu, , Siddharth, , , Yogi Babu, Aditi Balan, Shamna Kasim, , , , , , Prayaga Martin, Arvind Swami, Pavel Navageethan, Rajesh Balachandran, Sree Raam, Ammu Abhirami, , Sai Siddharth, Sananth, , Saravanan, , Azhagam Perumal, Riythvika, Ramesh Thilak, Vidhu to name a few. The music of Navarasa is given by A. R. Rahman, D. Imman, Ghibran, Aruldev, Karthik, Ron Ethan Yohann, Govind Vasantha, Justin Prabhakaran.