Haseen Dillruba TRAILER: Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane's film is all about love, lust, betrayal and murder

In Haseen Dillruba, Taapsee Pannu gets entangled in a love triangle and a murder mystery with Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane. Haseen Dillruba is a story of love, lust and a murder.

The makers of Haseen Dillruba have dropped the trailer of their film about an hours ago. And boy, it's quite impressive. The film begins with the love story of and 's characters. However, it seems not everything is hunky-dory after the wedding. Taapsee Pannu's character seems that of a modern woman who has her opinions and not all docile as her mother-in-law wants. On the other hand, Vikrant Massey's character seems to be a young but a Beta type of male. Elsewhere, we have who seems to be an alpha male kind of guy. Taapsee's character seems to have a physical relationship with Harshvaradhan's character despite being married.

She is later called for interrogation for allegedly murdering her husband. The trailer takes you through a roller coaster ride and is just a short glimpse of their messed up lives. Apart from Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey and Harshvardhan Rane, the film also stars Abhijeet Srivastava. There also happens to be an important character whose name Taapsee keeps taking throughout the trailer, one called Dinesh Pandit.

The mystery-thriller, Haseen Dillruba, is directed by Vinil Matthew and is produced by Aanand L. Rai, , and Krishan Kumar under the banner Colour Yellow Productions, Eros International and T-Series. Haseen Dillruba will stream on Netflix from 2nd July onwards.

BL Verdict: The trailer of Taapsee Pannu, Vikrant Massey, Harshvardhan Rane starrer is packed in an amazing manner. It has a good build-up of mystery.