Panchayat 2 trailer: Jitendra Kumar is back in Phulera; gears up to battle new challenges with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav in tow

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in key roles Panchayat 2 it is a comedy-drama set in a village. If we go by the trailer, it seems to have the right mix of satire and humour.

Pankaj Sabnani | May 9, 2022 6:03 PM IST