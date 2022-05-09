videos

Watch Next

Specials

Neena Gupta remembers Badhaai Ho co-star Surekha Sikri; 'Unse bohot kuch seekhna baaki tha' – watch video

Entertainment News

Neena Gupta opens up on how an ex cancelled their wedding ‘at the last minute’; says, ‘He’s happily married and has children now’

Trailers

Chehre trailer: Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi starrer looks like a nail-biting thriller in the mould of Ittefaq and Dhund

Trailers

Pagglait trailer: Sanya Malhotra’s starrer is a perfect example of tragedy mein comedy

Panchayat 2 trailer: Jitendra Kumar is back in Phulera; gears up to battle new challenges with Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav in tow

Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in key roles Panchayat 2 it is a comedy-drama set in a village. If we go by the trailer, it seems to have the right mix of satire and humour.

Pankaj Sabnani   |    May 9, 2022 6:03 PM IST

The makers of Panchayat 2 have dropped its trailer. Starring Jitendra Kumar, Neena Gupta and Raghubir Yadav in key roles, it is a comedy-drama set in a village. If we go by the trailer, it seems to have the right mix of satire and humour. It will also make you question about India’s problems. All the actors seem to be in good form. Have a look.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all