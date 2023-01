Pathaan trailer is out now and promises the Big screen masala Bollywood has been waiting for to revive Box office.

Pathaan trailer starring , , amongst others is out. The action entertainer produced by YRF and directed by is an extravaganza in the truest sense. From Shah Rukh Khan's look to his swag to the action scenes, John Abraham's strong screen presence and Deepika Padukone's glamorous yet feisty avatar - Pathaan looks all set for a big win. The trailer promises some much needed big screen entertainment and has all that it takes to compel audience to come to the theatres. Pathaan has been one of the most awaited films of 2023 and it may just set a tone for Bollywood box office. Shah Rukh Khan fans are going gaga over the trailer and are bullish that only Shah Rukh can revive the fate. Now, without much ado, watch the Pathaan trailer and get blown away.