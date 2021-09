The trailer of Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande starrer Pavitra Rishta 2 is out now. The show will premiere on Zee5 on September 15.

The trailer of Shaheer Sheikh and Ankita Lokhande's Pavitra Rishta 2 is out now. Ankita is back as Archana while Shaheer Sheikh has stepped into Sushant Singh Rajput's shoes as Manav Deshmukh. Many thought Shaheer wouldn't do justice to the role but the trailer speaks something else. Shaheer looks brilliant as Manav and his performance is a perfect tribute to Sushant Singh Rajput. Ankita Lokhande has always been loved as Archana. Her crackling chemistry with Shaheer makes Pavitra Rishta 2 already a hit for us. Pavitra Rishta 2 will premiere on Zee5 on September 15.