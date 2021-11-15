Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj stars Akshay Kumar as the eponymous warrior-king, along with Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana, Manav Vij and Sakshi Tanwar, and introduces ex-Miss World Manushi Chhillar

After a long wait born out of the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent lockdown, we've finally got the first glimpse of YRF's magnum opus, Prithviraj, based on the eponymous ruler, and boy does it live up to expectations, evoking the feel, scale and vision an historical epic of this stature demands. Directed by Dr. Chandraprakash Dwivedi, Prithviraj stars as the eponymous warrior-king, along with , , , Manav Vij and , and introduces ex-Miss World . It's slated to hit theatres on 21st January 2022. Watch the Prithviraj teaser above...