Radhe Shyam Trailer: Prabhas and Pooja Hegde's love story is a visual extravaganza that promises escapist cinema at its best

The wait is over. The trailer of Radhe Shyam is out. Prabhas is coming back on the big screens after Saaho. Pooja Hegde is the leading lady of the movie. Radhe Shyam has been shot largely in Europe. It is the love story between a fortune teller and a young girl. The name of Prabhas' character is Vikramaditya. When we saw the first teaser some compared the train scene with that of Harry Potter. Well, the first thing that catches your fancy is the scale of the movie. It looks like a typical story between a non-committal man and a dreamy young girl. There is a difference that Vikramaditya is the biggest clairvoyant of the world. The trailer deals with love and fate. Will he be able to fight fate and save his one true love? This is the crux of the trailer. The trailer launch is a massive event with more than 40,000 fans. The film is directed by Krish Jagarlamudi.