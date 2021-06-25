Raghava Lawrence teams up with Vetrimaaran for a massy actioner 'Adhigaaram' – watch video

videos

Raghava Lawrence's Adhigaaram will be directed by Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi helmer Durai Senthilkumar.

BollywoodLife   |    June 25, 2021 8:59 AM IST

And it's a surprise treat for fans as we see the most unexpected combo from Kollywood coming together. Yes, the massy actor and filmmaker Raghava Lawrence has teamed up with director Vetrimaaran for a massy actioner, which is titled Adhigaaram. Looking at the first look, we guess the plot has the subject of the lead star going against the system. While film is written by Vetrimaaran, it will be directed by Ethir Neechal, Kaaki Sattai and Kodi helmer Durai Senthilkumar. It is produced by Vetrimaaran and Five Star Kathiresan. So, are you excited for this mass venture? Tweet to us @bollywood_life

