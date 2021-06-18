videos

Raja Raja Chora teaser: Sree Vishnu's superb comic timing and witty one-liners promise to take us on a hilarious ride

Directed by debutant Hasith Goli, Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash starrer Raja Raja Chora also features Sunaina, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Babu and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles.

BollywoodLife   |    June 18, 2021 12:35 PM IST

The makers of Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash starrer Raja Raja Chora have released the teaser of the film, which promises to take us on a hilarious ride. Talking about the promo, the lead actor, who is a thief, introduces himself as an IT employee and self-proclaimed god, which takes the narration to an unexpected twist and turns resulting into a hilarious ride. Directed by debutant Hasith Goli, the film also features Sunaina, Tanikella Bharani, Ravi Babu and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwaprasad under the banners Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory. So, have you liked the teaser of the film? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

