Raja Raja Chora teaser: Sree Vishnu's superb comic timing and witty one-liners promise to take us on a hilarious ride

The makers of Sree Vishnu and Megha Akash starrer Raja Raja Chora have released the teaser of the film, which promises to take us on a hilarious ride. Talking about the promo, the lead actor, who is a thief, introduces himself as an IT employee and self-proclaimed god, which takes the narration to an unexpected twist and turns resulting into a hilarious ride. Directed by debutant Hasith Goli, the film also features , , Ravi Babu and Ajay Ghosh in pivotal roles. It is jointly produced by Abhishek Agarwal and TG Vishwaprasad under the banners Abhishek Agarwal Arts and People Media Factory.