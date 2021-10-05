Sanak Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal goes all Bruce Willis in this desi inspiration of Die Hard set in a hospital

Sanak Trailer: Vidyut Jammwal takes on all the bad guys in a loaded action film

Vidyut Jammwal's Sanak is coming out on October 15, 2021. In the movie, he plays the role of an army commander whose wife and kids become hostage at a hospital. He returns to take on the bad guys, a group of terrorists and save his family. The film is produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah who has made hits with Vidyut Jammwal like the Commando series. Vidyut Jammwal looks in great shape and his intensity burns the screen. The movie is set to come out on Disney + Hotstar. The movie also stars Rukmini Maitra, Chandan Roy Sanyal and Neha Dhupia.