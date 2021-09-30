Sardar Udham Trailer: Vicky Kaushal looks set to deliver another patriotic blockbuster after Uri: The Surgical Strike

videos

Urmimala Banerjee   |    September 30, 2021 1:17 PM IST

Shoojit Sircar's Sardar Udham is coming on October 16 on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is based on the life of Sardar Udham Singh who is one of the well known martyrs from Punjab. Vicky Kaushal seems to have got into the skin of the revolutionary Udham Singh. The pitch of the film is subtle and there seems to be no jingoism. Vicky Kaushal has the right amount of intensity. The production looks gloss and the cinematography captures the thrilling but melancholy mood of the story. Sardar Udham was responsible for the assassination of Michael O'Dwyer who was behind the massacre at the Jallianwalah Bagh. He was executed in 1940.

