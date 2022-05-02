videos

Sarkaru Vaari Paata Trailer: Mahesh Babu-Keerthy Suresh starrer looks like a sure-shot entertainer tailor-made for the superstar

Urmimala Banerjee   |    May 2, 2022 5:09 PM IST

Sarkaru Vaari Paata's trailer is out. Fans of Mahesh Babu had been waiting for the trailer since yesterday. The film is an action entertainer around a bank scam. This is also the first time Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh Babu are being paired together. She is looking gorgeous, and the couple's chemistry looks good. Mahesh Babu looks unbelievably youthful in every frame with that hairdo and tattoo. Parasuram who made Geeta Govindam has also directed Sarkaru Vaari Paata.

