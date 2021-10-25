John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 promises to be a treat for all masala movie lovers.

videos

Ganesh Aaglave   |    October 25, 2021 1:56 PM IST

And finally, the action-packed trailer of John Abraham's Satyameva Jayate 2 is out and we can definitely say it will be a treat for all masala film lovers. The massy triple roles of the lead star with some seeti-maar dialogues and action sequences promise to take you on an entertaining ride. Directed by Milap Zaveri, the film also features Divya Khosla Kumar, Rajeev Pillai, Anup Soni and Sahil Vaid in pivotal roles. It is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishna Kumar's T-Series and Madhu Bhojwani, Monisha Advani, and Nikhil Advani's Emmy Entertainment and is set to hit the screens on November 25. So, have you liked the trailer of SMJ 2? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

