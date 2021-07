Shaheer Sheikh recreates Sanjay Dutt-Madhuri Dixit's old school love from Saajan in his upcoming music video Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai - Watch teaser

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

Shaheer Sheikh has been doing a lot of music videos and TV shows. The actor has been surprising his fans by announcing his upcoming projects. He has now shared the teaser of his upcoming music video titled Mera Dil Bhi Kitna Pagal Hai. It is a recreation of Sanjay Dutt and Madhuri Dixit's song from Saajan. The song will release on August 5 and it would be a tribute to this beautiful movie. Saajan will complete 30 years on August 30. Shaheer Sheikh will be seen opposite Mamta Sharma in this music video. Check out the teaser of the song above.