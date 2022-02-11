Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera has been in the news ever since its inception for its casting and more so because it's a throwback to Bollywood's numerous dacoit dramas of yore that the audience used to love so

, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath (2012) fame, has been in the news ever since its announcement for its casting and more so because it's a throwback to Bollywood's numerous dacoit dramas of yore that the audience used to love so. With the COVID-19 pandemic situation being what it was, leading to multiple lockdowns, the movie was completed and twiddling its thumbs, waiting for its release date. Well, with theatrical restrictions having been relaxed and several biggies queuing up in cinema halls, the makers have finally locked one, having just dropped a new announcement video, declaring that 's , and starrer will be arriving in theatres on 22nd July this year. Watch it above...