videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Vaani Kapoor sets temperatures soaring in a bikini top and pants – watch video

Interviews

Vaani Kapoor hopes filmmakers feel confident to approach her for any role after watching her in Chandigarh Kare Aashiqui

Reviews

Rajnikanth watches Ranveer Singh's 83 and his reaction will make the young star very proud!

Entertainment News

The Kapil Sharma Show: Krushna Abhishek asks Alia Bhatt about her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor; leaves actress blushing

Shamshera: Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt, Vaani Kapoor dacoit drama FINALLY LOCKS its release date – watch new teaser

Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera has been in the news ever since its inception for its casting and more so because it's a throwback to Bollywood's numerous dacoit dramas of yore that the audience used to love so

Russel D'Silva   |    February 11, 2022 12:15 PM IST

Shamshera, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor, directed by Karan Malhotra of Agneepath (2012) fame, has been in the news ever since its announcement for its casting and more so because it's a throwback to Bollywood's numerous dacoit dramas of yore that the audience used to love so. With the COVID-19 pandemic situation being what it was, leading to multiple lockdowns, the movie was completed and twiddling its thumbs, waiting for its release date. Well, with theatrical restrictions having been relaxed and several biggies queuing up in cinema halls, the makers have finally locked one, having just dropped a new announcement video, declaring that Karan Malhotra's Ranbir Kapoor, Sanjay Dutt and Vaani Kapoor starrer Shamshera will be arriving in theatres on 22nd July this year. Watch it above...

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all