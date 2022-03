View this post on Instagram A post shared by amazon prime video IN (@primevideoin)

The makers of ’s last film Sharmaji Namkeen have dropped its trailer. Unfortunately, he could not complete the film and it was finished by Paresh Rawal. The trailer shows a now retired Sharma ji, who is bored with his retired life. He starts something new but faces some hurdles. Watch the trailer for more. Also Read - Sharmaji Namkeem: Ranbir Kapoor REVEALS how he stepped into father Rishi Kapoor's shoes to complete the film before Paresh Rawal came on board