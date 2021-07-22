videos

Silsila Sidnaaz Ka promo: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill’s cute moments will make you want to re-watch Bigg Boss 13 all over again

In the promo, we can see call the cute moments of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. We can see them saying 'I love you' to each other apart from cuddling and kissing.

BollywoodLife   |    July 22, 2021 12:54 PM IST

A new promo of Silsila Sidnaaz Ka is out. In the promo, we can see call the cute moments of Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill from Bigg Boss 13. We can see them getting saying ‘I love you’ to each other apart from cuddling and kissing. We can also see a glimpse of their fights. It will be interesting to see what the show has in store for us. Have a look:

