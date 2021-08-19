videos

Watch Next

Entertainment News

Dance Deewane 3 PROMO: Shehnaaz Gill tells Madhuri Dixit Nene that Sidharth Shukla is close to her 'ideal man' leaving the hunk speechless — watch video

Videos

Chitrashi Rawat Talks About Her First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan During Chak De India Shooting : Watch This Exclusive Interview

Trailers

Bhoot Police trailer out: Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez, and Yami Gautam's horror comedy is funny AF – watch

Videos

Rhea Kapoor Wedding: Anil Kapoor Dance And Best Outfits From Sonam Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor at Wedding Functions

Sridevi Soda Center Trailer: Sudheer Babu's intense love story is packed with emotions and action — watch video

Sridevi Soda Center Trailer: Sudheer Babu's intense love story seems like regular fare but packed in with a lot of intensity watch video

Urmimala Banerjee   |    August 19, 2021 11:13 AM IST

Sridevi Soda Center trailer is out now. We can see that Sudheer Babu has delivered an intense performance as a lover. In the trailer, we can see that he is someone who has served jail term accused for murder. The film stars Anandhi as the leading lady. In the movie, the character is shown to fall in love with a girl, who runs a soda centre named Sridevi Soda Center. The action sequences and BGM looks wow. Karuna Kumar has directed the film. Though it looks like a routine love story plot-wise, the intensity of the movie hits you in a different manner.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all