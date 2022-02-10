View this post on Instagram A post shared by (@madhuridixitnene)

Madhuri Dixit has been winning our hearts for ages. She has been this quintessential Bollywood diva with whom any hero would fall in love with. Her persona is that of a sweet girl whose adaa is simply magical. But in Netflix's new show The Fame Game produced by , Madhuri Dixit is going to be seen in a very different avatar. She is going to be the superstar Anamika Anand who is adored by millions of fans. But what happens when a public figure like her goes missing? The Fame Game is all about the missing case of Anamika Anand and the dark side of stardom that unravels as police carries out the investigation. The trailer is pretty interesting and it kept us hooked to the screen. Madhuri Dixit has once again proved that she is one of the best actresses of Bollywood. It is edgy, gritty and intriging! Sanjay Kapoor, Manav Kaul and others play pivotal roles in the show. The Fame Game will premiere on February 25, 2022. Watch the trailer above. Also Read - When Lata Mangeshkar's family got extremely UPSET with Karan Johar