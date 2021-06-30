videos

Toofan trailer: Farhan Akhtar's sports drama looks engrossing but will remind you of Salman Khan's Sultan

Directed by Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag helmer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, Farhan Akhtar's Toofan also features Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak in key roles.

BollywoodLife   |    June 30, 2021 12:19 PM IST

After a long wait the makers of Farhan Akhtar and Mrunal Thakur starrer Toofan have dropped the trailer and it looks engrossing right from its first frame. While we can see clearly see The Sky Is Pink actor getting into the skin of the character and promises to deliver a knock out performance as a boxer, we can't deny that there are particular scenes and incidents, which will remind you of Salman Khan starrer Sultan. Directed by Rang De Basanti and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag helmer Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film also features Paresh Rawal and Supriya Pathak in key roles. The film will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on July 16. So, have you liked the trailer of Toofan? Tweet to us @bollywood_life.

