Tughlaq Durbar Official Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi looks all set to knock it out of the park in this political comedy

Tughlaq Durbar Official Trailer: Vijay Sethupathi is set to entertain us once again with his acting chops in this political comedy

Urmimala Banerjee   |    August 31, 2021 4:46 PM IST

One of the big movies from Kollywood that chose a digital release due to the pandemic is Vijay Sethupathi's Tughlaq Durbar. It was initially supposed to release in 2020 but the coronavirus changed everything. It is now coming on OTT with the makers having sold the rights to Netflix. Vijay Sethupathi looks like he is ready to tickle all our funny bones. His comic timing is terrific. The fun conversation between Sathyaraj and him is a hoot. The leading ladies of the film are Manjima Mohan and Raashii Khanna. Tughlaq Durbar is directed by Delhi Prasad Deenadayal. The film's music is composed by Govind Vasantha. It will premiere on Netflix on September 11.

