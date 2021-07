Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana: Anupamaa makers all set to present a new love story starring Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi — watch promo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by StarPlus (@starplus)

The makers of Anupamaa are ready with their new show. It is Zindagi Mere Ghar Aana. The show will take the place of Shaurya Aur Anokhi Ki Kahani. This show is a love story about a tenant and a bahu of a house. She is pregnant and widowed. Esha Kansara and Hasan Zaidi play the lead roles. We can see that it is a love story where two opposites meet. While Esha is the eternal optimist, Hasan's character is that of a pessimist. We have to see what happens when the two meet. The story looks like it will be refreshing change with its concept. The leads look like good actors. Also Read - Anupamaa, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Imlie and more - Check out the twists and turns to look forward to this week in Top 5 TV shows