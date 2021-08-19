videos

Watch Next

Videos

Shah Rukh Khan's Daughter Suhana Khan Is About To Make Her Bollywood Debut? Watch Video

Videos

Chitrashi Rawat Talks About Her First Meeting With Shah Rukh Khan During Chak De India Shooting : Watch This Exclusive Interview

Videos

Rhea Kapoor Wedding: Anil Kapoor Dance And Best Outfits From Sonam Kapoor to Janhvi Kapoor at Wedding Functions

Videos

Bollywood Celebrities On Afghanistan Crises: Sonu Sood, Rhea Chakraborty, Karan Tacker And More

Exclusive Interview of 'Tripling' Actress Manvi Gagroo : Talks about Kaali Peeli Tales And her upcoming Projects! Watch Video

Actress Manvi Gagroo is all set to be seen in her new release Kaali Peeli Tales. Do watch this fun interview segment to know what more did she speak on.

Hitesh Malik   |    August 19, 2021 9:03 PM IST

Manvi Gagroo's Exclusive Interview : Actress Manvi Gagroo who has appeared in web series like Four More Shots Please , Tripling , Pitchers , Made in Heaven and the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Sawdhan is all set to be seen with Soni Radan, Guhar Khan and Sayani Gupta in her upcoming release Kaali Peeli Tales produced by Madmidaas Films. Here in this exclusive interview with Bollywood life, she opens up about this anthology series and talks about love and relationships. Do watch this fun interview segment to know more.

Latest videos

Entertainment Videos see all

Trailers & Promos see all

Reviews see all

Interviews see all

Songs see all