Exclusive Interview of 'Tripling' Actress Manvi Gagroo : Talks about Kaali Peeli Tales And her upcoming Projects! Watch Video

Actress Manvi Gagroo is all set to be seen in her new release Kaali Peeli Tales. Do watch this fun interview segment to know what more did she speak on.

Manvi Gagroo's Exclusive Interview : Actress Manvi Gagroo who has appeared in web series like Four More Shots Please , Tripling , Pitchers , Made in Heaven and the movie Shubh Mangal Zyada Sawdhan is all set to be seen with Soni Radan, Guhar Khan and Sayani Gupta in her upcoming release Kaali Peeli Tales produced by Madmidaas Films. Here in this exclusive interview with Bollywood life, she opens up about this anthology series and talks about love and relationships. Do watch this fun interview segment to know more.